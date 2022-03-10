Goa Election Results 2022: BJP set to form govt after 3 independent MLAs give letter of support

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form its government once again in the coastal state of Goa after three independent MLAs have given their letter of support to the saffron party.

"3 independent MLAs have given us their letter of support, so we will form the government with full majority," said Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

While BJP Goa Desk Incharge CT Ravi said, "Presently we have 20+5 seats, but it is possible that we will have more seats when we go for floor test in Assembly."

"We've won 20 seats. MGP has also given us a letter of support. 3 independent MLAs have also supported us. So now we are 20+3+2 =25. There is a possibility that more candidates will join us. So we are forming the govt," explained BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had earlier in the day claimed that the BJP will get support from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and some Independent candidates to form the government. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party won two seats, while the independents have three.

In 2017, the Congress had won 17 seats but the BJP had managed to form the government with just 13 by taking support from the Goa Forward Party and the MGP.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, accepting the verdict against the Congress, which managed to win only just 11 seats in the 40-member state assembly, the party's senior observer in-charge of Goa polls P. Chidambaram said that while the people of Goa wanted change, their votes were split amongst the opposition parties.

People have voted the BJP to power and we accept that and we wish the people of Goa very well," Chidambaram told a press conference in Panaji.

Chidambaram went on to give a detailed explanation to underline the importance of split in the opposition votes in the victory of the BJP, which has won 20 seats in the 40 member state assembly, where 21 is the magic figure.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 06:48 PM IST