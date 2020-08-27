Goa defection cases are not up today

NEW DELHI: Two defection cases of Goa, one by state Congress president Girish Chodankar against 10 Congress MLAs and another by Maharashtravadi Gomatak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar against his two party MLAs joining the ruling BJP, is not coming up on Friday before the Supreme Court.

The cases are being dealt by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, who is not sitting on Friday, and hence both the cases were dropped from the cause list.

There is a distant possibility of their listing on Monday since the CJI told a lawyer in another case that it would be taken up on Monday since his Bench won't assemble on Friday.

Delhi HC to hold physical courts from September 1

The Delhi High Court Thursday said five of its benches will start holding physical courts on a rotation basis from September 1, and issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for it.

The high court, which has been conducting hearings through video conferencing since March 24 to contain the spread of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said the remaining benches shall continue taking up matters through the virtual mode.

An office order issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain said that while considering the matter regarding resumption of physical functioning of the high court, the suspension of functioning of court has been extended till September 30.

All the pending matters listed before the high court from September 1 to 30 would be adjourned to November 3 to December 7 respectively, the order said.

As per the SOP, the entry in the court blocks for the purpose of attending physical hearings will be restricted to only one advocate per party whose case is listed that day and party-in-person who is pursuing his/her case without any legal assistance.

Juniors, interns or law students associated with the advocate concerned, relative of any litigant and non-registered clerks will not be allowed entry in the court blocks, Delhi High Court Bar Association secretary Abhijat confirmed, quoting the SOP.