Goa: Congress removes Digambar Kamat from his current position as permanent invitee to CWC

Digambar Kamat | Photo: File Image

Congress on Sunday removed former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat from his current position as permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) with immediate effect.

This comes after the party accused Kamat and Michael Lobo of conspiring against the party and "hobnobbing with the BJP" to engineer a split in the the party's state legislative wing.

Last week, the Congress had removed Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar has also filed a disqualification petition against Kamat and Lobo before the Assembly Speaker.

Meanwhile, the party on Friday shifted five out of its 11 MLAs in the state to Chennai ahead of tomorrow's Presidential elections.

The five MLAs are Sankalp Amonkar, Yuri Alemao, Altone D'Costa, Rudolf Fernandes and Carlose Alvares Ferreira.

However, six other MLAs - Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delialah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Aleixo Sequeira and Rajesh Faldesai - are not part of the group.

When contacted, Michael Lobo said he had no idea why the five other MLAs were taken to Chennai.

"I was not invited. I don't know why they were taken to Chennai," said Lobo.