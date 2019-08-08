Goa CM urges industrialists, others to contribute to relief fund

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday urged industrialists and the people of Goa to contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the state government carry out relief and rehabilitation work due to damage caused by the incessant rains.

Sawant told the state legislative assembly on Thursday that the government is in the process of conducting a damage assessment of the losses caused by the rain and subsequent floods and would also approach the central government for financial assistance.

"I appeal to industrialists and the people of Goa to contribute to the CM's Relief Fund so that the money can be used to conduct relief and rehabilitation works," Sawant said during Zero Hour. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Goa on August 8.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 km/hour, are likely to prevail over the entire Arabian Sea and West Coast and fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, the weather department added.