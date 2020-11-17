Goa CM reiterates govt's priority is to fulfil basic public requirements

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Monday reiterated that his government's top priority is to fulfil the basic requirements of the people of the state and that he intends to provide online services to the Goan people.

Sawant, after launching the Online Marriage Registration System at a function held at Secretariat, said that there are 71 Common Service Centres catering to the needs of the people and added that the government also aims to start 91 more online CSCs in the state.

"The basic amenities like purified water, smooth power supply, empowerment of poor people to achieve the goal of self-reliance is also cherished by the state government," Sawant said.

State Law Minister Nilesh Cabral, addressing the event, said that the objective behind making the services online is to provide ease of business to the people. The just-launched online electric app is also for the said purpose, he remarked.

The Registration Department, Government of Goa in its endeavour to bring excellence in public service delivery in a meaningful manner by providing effective IT solutions to the citizens of the state in association with National Informatics Center. Goa announced the launch of the Online Marriage Registration System in order to ease out the marriage registration process.

Hassle-free online registration will help the people avoid visiting the office of the Civil Registrar. People can now visit the website and enter details, upload the document, make payment online and seek online appointment for declaration of marriage and after completion of notice period take online appointment for final marriage registration. Henceforth, the marriage records will be maintained in electronic format and will be made available online.

Several other senior government officials also attended the event.