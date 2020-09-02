Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for COVID-19, to remain under home isolation

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday revealed that has tested positive for coronavirus and he will remain under home isolation.

Taking to Twitter, Pramod Sawant wrote: “I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions."