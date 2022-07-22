e-Paper Get App

Goa CM Pramod Sawant assures action against online gaming, gambling

IANSUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Goa CM Pramod Sawant |

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday assured action against online gaming and gambling, after Congress MLA Sankalp Amonkar raised the issue in the Assembly demanding a ban on Rummy Circle.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Amonkar said that many youths have got addicted to Rummy Circle online gaming and losing money. "Many governments have banned it and hence the Goa government should also ban online Rummy circle gaming, he demanded.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant taking note of it, assured the house to take action on online gaming and gambling. "I will take action on it," he said.

"Rummy, Three cards, pokers, etc are dangerous. These are easily accessible for youths. They are addicted to these games. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Orissa, Nagaland have banned online gambling,a Amonkar said.

He said that unemployed youths and college going students fall prey to these games. "One can start playing these games at Rs 5 to range of Rs 10,000. Even one can extend limit above Rs 40,000 per day. It is a complete scam. Government is not monitoring it." Amonkar said.

"One of my close friends' son lost rupees five lakhs in just three months. It is very dangerous," he said.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant assures action against online gaming, gambling

