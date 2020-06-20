Goa Board Class 12 exam result 2020: Results to be announced soon at gbshse.gov.in.; check here for all the details

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to announce the Goa Board 12th Class (HSC) Result 2020 by next week.

According to the report published by India News, Goa Board HSSC Result can be announced by the coming Monday or Tuesday.

The announcement of Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 was delayed due to the pending evaluation work amidst the pandemic.

The Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 will only be released on the official website of the Goa Board - gbshse.gov.in.

Steps to check the result:

Go to the official website of the Goa Board - gbshse.gov.in.

Click on the link- 'Goa HSSC Result March 2020'

Fill your details and click submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print-out of it

In the wake of COVID-19, schools in Goa were advised against the release of Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 on school noticeboards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

The Goa Board HSC exams were held from February to March this year. However, exams of two subjects could not be conducted due to the coronavirus pandemic and followed nationwide lockdown.