Goa Based Drug Traffickers Arrested By NCB

Goa: Encountering the inflow of Charas in Goa from Himachal Pradesh, Narcotics Control Bureau, Goa succeeded in intercepting of Charas consignment with arrest of two Goa based Keralites on 19.08.2024.

Operation began in very early morning on 19.08.2024 with interception of one Charas-carrier named T. KT (native of Kerala), at Thivim Railway Station by the teams of NCB & RPF. Subsequent search of T. KT resulted in recovery of 883.64 Grams Charas worth Rs 9 lakhs.

As surfaced out during spot interrogation, said carrier is working for a Charas trafficking network being operated by few Keralites in North Goa who used to procure Charas from Distt- Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on frequent basis.

Swift follow-up by the NCB Goa led to arrest of one main handler named I. B. (native of Kerala) from Querim, North Goa, on the same day. Efforts are being made for identification and apprehension of other active members of this drug network and for busting whole Charas-supply chain.