 Goa Based Drug Traffickers Arrested By NCB
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGoa Based Drug Traffickers Arrested By NCB

Goa Based Drug Traffickers Arrested By NCB

Operation began in very early morning on 19.08.2024 with interception of one Charas-carrier named T. KT (native of Kerala), at Thivim Railway Station by the teams of NCB & RPF. Subsequent search of T. KT resulted in recovery of 883.64 Grams Charas worth Rs 9 lakhs.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 01:04 AM IST
article-image
Goa Based Drug Traffickers Arrested By NCB | Representational Image

Goa: Encountering the inflow of Charas in Goa from Himachal Pradesh, Narcotics Control Bureau, Goa succeeded in intercepting of Charas consignment with arrest of two Goa based Keralites on 19.08.2024.

Operation began in very early morning on 19.08.2024 with interception of one Charas-carrier named T. KT (native of Kerala), at Thivim Railway Station by the teams of NCB & RPF. Subsequent search of T. KT resulted in recovery of 883.64 Grams Charas worth Rs 9 lakhs.

FPJ Shorts
TRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced Monitoring & Control
TRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced Monitoring & Control
Mira Bhayandar: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Cheating ₹15,000 From Money Transfer Shop Owner In Mira Road
Mira Bhayandar: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Cheating ₹15,000 From Money Transfer Shop Owner In Mira Road
Rajasthan: Spl POCSO Court Sentences 6 Accused To Life Imprisonment In 32-Year-Old Ajmer Sex Scandal; Fined ₹5 Lakh Each
Rajasthan: Spl POCSO Court Sentences 6 Accused To Life Imprisonment In 32-Year-Old Ajmer Sex Scandal; Fined ₹5 Lakh Each
Badlapur Crime: Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Sexual Assault Of Two Young Kids, Says, 'We Need Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj's Laws Back..'
Badlapur Crime: Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Sexual Assault Of Two Young Kids, Says, 'We Need Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj's Laws Back..'

As surfaced out during spot interrogation, said carrier is working for a Charas trafficking network being operated by few Keralites in North Goa who used to procure Charas from Distt- Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on frequent basis.

Read Also
Mumbai NCB Cracks Down On Inter-State Drug Syndicate In Thane; Arrests 6, Seizes 4,800 Bottles Of...
article-image

Swift follow-up by the NCB Goa led to arrest of one main handler named I. B. (native of Kerala) from Querim, North Goa, on the same day. Efforts are being made for identification and apprehension of other active members of this drug network and for busting whole Charas-supply chain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: BJP MLA Khushwant Saheb Criticises Congress Over Devendra Yadav’s Arrest

Chhattisgarh: BJP MLA Khushwant Saheb Criticises Congress Over Devendra Yadav’s Arrest

Goa Based Drug Traffickers Arrested By NCB

Goa Based Drug Traffickers Arrested By NCB

Chhattisgarh Govt Appoints New District In-Charge Secretaries

Chhattisgarh Govt Appoints New District In-Charge Secretaries

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha Nominates Portfolio Judges For Chhattisgarh HC; Check Full List Of...

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha Nominates Portfolio Judges For Chhattisgarh HC; Check Full List Of...

Hyderabad: Police Book Male Bike Rider Performing Dangerous Stunts Wearing Burqa; Video Surfaces

Hyderabad: Police Book Male Bike Rider Performing Dangerous Stunts Wearing Burqa; Video Surfaces