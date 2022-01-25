Goa Assembly polls: PM Modi, HM Amit Shah likely to visit coastal state

Goa: BJP Goa spokesperson Urfan Mulla claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Goa towards the end of January and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first week of February to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled on February 14.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Mulla said that due to the pandemic several heavyweight BJP leaders are initially not campaigning.

“Due to the pandemic we didn’t keep much campaigning as officially there is a blanket ban on campaigning even now. More than campaigns we have confidence in the people of Goa that they will vote for the development that the BJP has done. Though the Prime Minister’s schedule is not finalized, Amit Shah is likely to visit towards the end of this month,” said Mulla.

It is pertinent to mention that the Trinamool Congress is also not leaving any stones unturned to give a tough fight to the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena and even Aam Admi Party in the electoral battle in Goa.

TMC heavyweight leaders including party chairman Mamata Banerjee, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo amongst others will visit Goa to campaign for the Assembly polls scheduled on February 14.

According to TMC sources, Mamata is scheduled to visit towards the end of January to start campaigning.

Meanwhile, a day after giving his personal assurance that all the three schemes announced by Goa TMC are not only doable but will be implemented as soon as TMC forms the Government in Goa, TMC Vice-President and former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday ripped apart the BJP Government both at the Centre as well as the State for not fulfilling its promises and fooling the public.

“People are of the opinion that the BJP is nothing but a ‘Jumla’ party. Their only aim has been to remain in power by peddling false promises and fake news. Modi spoke about demonetisation in Goa. What happened to getting all the black money back in 30 days? It seems like demonetisation was meant to convert black money into white,” said Sinha.

