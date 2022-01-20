Goa Assembly Polls: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis slams Trinamool Congress, says 'party visited state with suitcase of money to buy leaders'

Goa: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed Trinamool Congress and claimed that they had visited Goa with a suitcase of money to buy leaders.

“TMC had come with a suitcase to purchase people but the people of Goa are not willing to put them up for sale. TMC had formed an alliance in Goa in vain. Goa has rejected their aggressive politics of TMC already,” claimed Fadnavis.

Slamming the Congress, the BJP MLA alleged that the Congress believes in ‘corrupt politics’ and also that due to the alleged corrupt politics, Congress leaders have ‘deserted’ Congress for BJP.

“BJP believes in good and stable governance. From Monohar Parrikar to Pramod Sawant everyone had worked hard to uplift the states of people in Goa. On the other hand Congress only believes in corrupt politics,” mentioned the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile BJP declared their candidates list for 34 constituencies for the upcoming Assembly election scheduled on February 14.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim, while Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Madgaon.

BJP spokesperson Urfan Mulla claimed that BJP doesn’t do ‘divisive’ politics for which everyone is given equal chance to contest the polls.

However, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s name is not on the list.

TMC however had released their candidates list for 11 constituencies on Tuesday. TMC who has an alliance with Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) will contest in 31 constituencies and MGP will contest from 9 seats.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:51 PM IST