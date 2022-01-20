Goa Assembly Polls 2022: Congress releases another list of candidates, fields Elvis Gomes from capital city Panaji

Ahead of the assembly polls in Goa, the Congress on Wednesday, January 20, issued a list of 5 candidates fielding Elvis Gomes from state capital Panaji. Apart from Gomes, the party has fielded Tukaram Borkar from Siroda, Jose Luis Carlos Almeida from Vasco-Da-Gama, Anthony Dias from Benaulim and Amit Patkar from Benaulim.

Two days ago, the party had released its third list of candidates for the upcoming elections, scheduled to be held on February 14.

As per the list, Michael Lobo, who is a former state minister who recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party to join the party, has been fielded from Calangute.

Lobo resigned from the Pramod Sawant-led Goa Cabinet earlier this month, dealing a big blow to the BJP ahead of the crucial polls.

Congress issues a list of 5 candidates for Goa Assembly elections 2022 pic.twitter.com/teb0yhL3Ud — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

The others who have fielded are Meghashyam Raut from Bicholim, Aman Lotlikar from Tivim, Vikas Prabhudessai from Porvorim, Anthony L Fernandes from St Andre, Dharamesh Saglani from Sanquelim, Lavu Mamlekar from Marcaim, Prasad Gaonkar from Sanguem, and Janardan Bhandari from Canacona.

Meanwhile, just weeks after he quit Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress, former Goa Congress working president Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on Monday hinted at rejoining his former camp.

He apologised to his supporters for committing a “mistake” by joining the Mamata Banerjee party.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:13 PM IST