Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 07:46 AM IST

Goa assembly elections: Congress, Shiv Sena leaders join TMC ahead of 2022 polls

ANI
Ulhas Vasnkar along with activists Umesh Baukar, Ramdas Kolhe and Prabhakar Bhojji joins Trinamool Congress | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AITC4Goa

Panaji (Gao): Ahead of the 2022 Goa assembly polls, North Goa Congress Seva Dal Chief Ulhas Vaskar and Shiv Sena Block President (Ponda) Vinod Borkar joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday.

As per the press note released by the TMC, Ulhas Vaskar joined the Mamata Banerjee led TMC with fellow social activists Umesh Baukar, Ramdas Kolhe and Prabhakar Bhojji at an event organised at the party office in Panaji.

"The event was attended by West Bengal Government Minister Manas Rajan Bhunia and Goa TMC leaders Mario Pinto and Vijay Pai," the press release reads.

In a separate event that took place on the same day, Vinod Borkar joined the party with the incumbent General Secretary of Labour Union of Vedanta Co., Shiroda Unit, Mangesh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 07:46 AM IST
