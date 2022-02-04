Goa Assembly Elections: Aaditya Thackeray to be on two-day visit from February 10

Shiv Sena, which has fielded 9 candidates in Goa, has proposed a high-octane campaign for two days on February 10 and 11 in the presence of Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Already a backup team is in Goa to make necessary preparations. Shiv Sena, which is contesting Goa assembly elections in an alliance with NCP, hopes to make a mark in a neighbouring state as a part of pan India strategy.

Aaditya will be accompanied by former legislator Krishna Hegde, Shiv Sena Secretary Suraj Chavan, Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai among others.

Hegde told the Free Press Journal, ‘’Apart from rallies, the party will focus on the door-to-door campaign, corner meetings, and interaction with various sections of the society. The party will reach out to the core voters not with tall promises but on development plank so that they came in large numbers to the polling booths to cast their votes. He said the party will prominently focus on jobs for locals and empowerment of youths apart from cleansing the Goa politics which has been eroded by corruption.

Aaditya’s visit is scheduled days after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who was instrumental in putting up the party's alliance with NCP, played a major role in the selection of party candidates. “We are emotionally and culturally connected to Goa. We have our own base and we are sure to win majority seats with it,” Raut had said during his recent visit.

Raut had said that the party has fielded candidates who are common citizens. ‘’Goa politics is decided by 10-12 people who change their parties often. There's an understanding between them. So, we want the people of Goa to choose leaders who are common citizens. If Goa's political character needs to be changed, then common people should be elected," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:26 PM IST