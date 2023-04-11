Goa: After missed deadlines, historic Lohia Maidan in Margaon opens for public |

After a long wait and missed deadlines, the historic Lohia Maidan has been finally thrown open for public use on Monday at the hands of freedom fighters, even as Margao MLA Digambar Kamat asserted that the Maidan has been a symbol of democracy, and it will be available for citizens to make speeches and expression.

Against the backdrop of the complaints made by citizens, including Margao city fathers that the beautification work on the Lohia Maidan cannot be complete without shifting of the power transformer, the Margao MLA sought to reassure citizens that the Power transformer will be shifted towards Kandil restaurant side in the near future.

MLA takes a dig at his critics

Inaugurating the Lohia Maidan along with the freedom fighters by cutting the ribbon and later paying respect to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia in the presence of Margao Municipal Chairperson Damu Shirodkar, councilors and citizens, Kamat took a dig at his critics for raising questions on the completion of the beautification works. “I know who are the persons involved behind the scheme in creating the row over the beautification. I welcome criticism since I am not new to criticism, but the criticism should be constructive,” he said.

Power transformer to be shifted

Referring to the row over the delay in shifting the power transformer from the Maidan’s eastern side towards Kandil restaurant side, Kamat said Power Minister Ramkrishna Dhavalikar had a meeting with officials and it was decided to shift the power transformer.

“The GSUDA has now decided to deposit funds with the Power Department and the entire work of shifting the transformer will be taken up by the department,” he said, while thanking Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Urban Development Minister Vishwajit Rane for extending help and assistance to make the beautification work a reality.

