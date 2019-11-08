Goa: 20-year-old US woman goes missing

Panaji: A 20-year-old American woman has gone missing from North Goa's Anjuna area since Thursday. Anjuna police filed a complaint today in this regard. The woman identified as Elizabeth Mann is a student at the University of Minnesota in the US. "Kin of the 20-year-old US national, Elizabeth, who was in Goa on a yoga retreat, claimed that the youngster has gone missing from 5 am on Thursday," Anjuna Police Inspector told ANI. Mann's US-based aunt Jenny Jenson-Hoffman has started a campaign on Facebook 'Help us find Elizabeth Mann'.