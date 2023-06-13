Go First Takes a Pause: All Flights Grounded Until June 16 Due To 'Operational Reasons'

Twitter

Due to operational reasons, Go First, a leading airline, announced on Tuesday the cancellation of all flights scheduled until June 16, 2023.

The sudden disruption in flight services has left many passengers inconvenienced, and the company has expressed its sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.

Airline to refund passengers

Passengers affected by the flight cancellations will be eligible for a full refund, which will be issued to their original mode of payment in a prompt manner. Go First, in a press note, has assured its customers that it is fully committed to providing all necessary assistance during this time.

In an effort to address the situation and resume normal operations as soon as possible, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations.

“Go First encourages affected passengers to reach out to their Customer Care Centre at 1800 2100 999 or to send an email to feedback@flygofirst.com for any further assistance or to discuss how the airline can help alleviate the impact of the flight cancellations,” said the airline company.