Go First Seeks DGCA Permission To Restart Flight Operations

The Wadia group owned Go First airlines has asked for permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resume flight operations with its fleet of 26 aircraft and 400 pilots. As per reports, the airline also told the DGCA that they have the support of oil marketing companies as the companies have agreed to extend support to the struggling airlines. Earlier, the Go First airlines had filed for bankruptcy in the month of May.

Arrangement for next 5 months

In its fresh plea to the DGCA, the Go First airlines said that it has arranged for funds required to run the operations for next five months. On the topic of refund, the airlines said that it would begin with the refunding process once fresh bookings are allowed.

Rs 12 crore needed daily to run day-to-day operations

The airline mentioned in its request to the DGCA that it would need Rs 12 crore everyday to run the day-to-day operations. The airlines told the regulatory body for civil aviation that it had invested Rs 250 crore in the airline in April last week.

Go First filed for bankruptcy in May

The now struggling Go First airlines had started operations in the year 2005. After the Kingfisher and Jet airways, it became the third aviation company to file for bankruptcy.

Earlier, speaking on the Go First insolvency matter, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said, "It's certainly something that is not a great thing for civil aviation. However, each company has to manage its own issues. As far as the Ministry is concerned, we are quite steadfast in our resolve in terms of helping airlines with whatever fundamental issues there are."

