2 Go First flights grounded after developing engine problems: Report

Mumbai: Air carrier Go First’s Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights were grounded on Tuesday after they developed engine problems, officials said.
The Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi after a fault was observed in engine number 2, Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials said. The Srinagar-Delhi flight returned to Srinagar after the aircraft’s engine number 2 showed a fault mid-air.
The civil aviation regulator said an investigation is on and the planes only after clearance.
There have been several technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.
