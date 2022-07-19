2 Go First flights grounded after developing engine problems: Report

Go First aircraft diverted to Delhi, another turned back to Srinagar |

Mumbai: Air carrier Go First’s Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights were grounded on Tuesday after they developed engine problems, officials said.

The Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi after a fault was observed in engine number 2, Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials said. The Srinagar-Delhi flight returned to Srinagar after the aircraft’s engine number 2 showed a fault mid-air.



The civil aviation regulator said an investigation is on and the planes only after clearance.



Today GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386 (Mumbai-Leh) diverted to Delhi due to Engine No.2 EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault. Another flight Go Air A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202 (Srinagar-Delhi) is involved in air turnback to Srinagar due to Eng#2 EGT overlimit: DGCA — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

There have been several technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.