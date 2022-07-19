e-Paper Get App

2 Go First flights grounded after developing engine problems: Report

We are investigating and in the meanwhile, both these aircraft are being grounded and shall fly only when cleared by DGCA: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Go First aircraft diverted to Delhi, another turned back to Srinagar |

Mumbai: Air carrier Go First’s Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights were grounded on Tuesday after they developed engine problems, officials said.
The Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi after a fault was observed in engine number 2, Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials said. The Srinagar-Delhi flight returned to Srinagar after the aircraft’s engine number 2 showed a fault mid-air.

The civil aviation regulator said an investigation is on and the planes only after clearance.

There have been several technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

Read Also
After IndiGo, now Air India Express: Another flight diverted, this time to Oman
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndia2 Go First flights grounded after developing engine problems: Report

RECENT STORIES

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

PM Modi and Amit Shah are giving support to BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde in...

PM Modi and Amit Shah are giving support to BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde in...

Subodh Jaiswal opposes PIL seeking his removal as CBI chief, says it's been filed out of 'vendetta'...

Subodh Jaiswal opposes PIL seeking his removal as CBI chief, says it's been filed out of 'vendetta'...

Watch Video: England all-rounder Ben Stokes takes the field for the last time in ODIs

Watch Video: England all-rounder Ben Stokes takes the field for the last time in ODIs