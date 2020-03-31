‘Go back to China’: Clashes erupt between Nepali and Chinese workers at Nepal hydropower project

Kathmandu [Nepal]: Chinese nationals working in Nepal clashed with local Nepali people on Tuesday, defying the lockdown in the tiny Himalayan country, which has been put in place to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The locals in Nepal's Marsyangdi clashed with the employers of a Chinese company constructing a hydropower plant in Lamjung. The villagers protested the movement of trucks carrying construction materials of Nyadi Hydropower Project based at Thulobesi in Marsyangi Rural Municipality-6 of Lamjung district, a local online media portal, Khabarhub reported.

The locals were agitated as the Chinese workers had just returned from China- the country being held responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left thousands dead worldwide besides crippling economies. Residents blocked the entrance to their village to avoid unnecessary movement of people. However, when two trucks used for transporting construction materials of the hydropower plant tried to enter their village by removing the blockage, the irate youths came out in a protest.