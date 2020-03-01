Go Back Amit Shah: Left-leaning student union groups protest against CAA ahead of home minister's WB visit

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to hold meeting in view to kickstart the BJP campaign in West Bengal ahead of the state Assembly Elections in 2021, Kolkata welcomes him with 'Go back Amit Shah' slogans outside the airport gate no.4.

Amit Shah's visit also saw protests in various parts of Kolkata city. Protests were seen at Park Circus by Left students wing SFI, DYFI with banners and posters saying 'Go Back Amit Shah'. Barricades have been put up to control protesters.