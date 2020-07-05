Global Times editor's Bollywood, Tagore tweet gets hilarious responses

From warning India of China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its military spending to calling PM Narendra Modi's Leh visit a political stunt, Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin has grabbed all the headlines and is basking in his new-found popularity on Twitter after the violent face-off with China's PLA troops in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh on June 15.

On Saturday, Hu Xijin said that he has read Nobel laureate Rabindarnath Tagore’s poems and is also a fan of Bollywood movies. However, he added that India must curb its swelling nationalism.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "I read Tagore’s great poems when I was young. I am also a fan of Bollywood movies. Indian elite’s achievements at the global stage are impressive. However, I think India must curb its swelling nationalism. India’s collective psychology toward neighboring China has gone wrong."