Global Times Editor thinks only PLA soldiers gets hot food, gets roasted on Twitter

Global Times editor Hu Xijin is back to taking potshots at India. The Editor-in-Chief whose Twitter handle has been tagged as a "Chinese state-affiliated media" on Friday took to the microblogging site to post a short video of how the People's Liberation Army's frontline soldiers were provided with hot meals during the winter season.
And while it would have been a rather interesting clip that showed how the neighbouring country was using drones to deliver food to frontline soldiers, netizens were baffled by the journalist's need to drag Indian soldiers into the topic.
"With these drones, the PLA’s frontline soldiers can enjoy hot meals once winter reaches the plateau. Some sympathize with the nearby Indian soldiers who can only eat cold canned food and have to endure the severe cold and potential spread of COVID-19," he tweeted. In the video shared, officials can be seen preparing hot food before transporting them to the soldiers via drones.
This is not the first time in recent months that Hu has lashed out at the neighbouring country. Amid continuing Indo-China border tensions,, he had earlier called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Leh visit a political stunt and on another occasion said that Indians 'need to have some things more important than nationalism'. He had also criticised India over it's foray into 5G technology.
Needless to say, his comments have not gone down well with many on Twitter. And while we had to omit many a tweet for their at-times profane or violent suggestions, many seem to be baffled by this attack. "Trying to do propaganda, I think this handle is getting addicted to the attention it's getting from Indian tweeters," suggested one user.
Others borrowed a leaf from President Donald Trumo's book, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and calling it a "China virus".
A large section of the commentators also took the patriotic route, expressing confidence in the Indian Army.
Take a look:
