Global Times Editor thinks only PLA soldiers gets hot food, gets roasted on Twitter

Global Times editor Hu Xijin is back to taking potshots at India. The Editor-in-Chief whose Twitter handle has been tagged as a "Chinese state-affiliated media" on Friday took to the microblogging site to post a short video of how the People's Liberation Army's frontline soldiers were provided with hot meals during the winter season.

And while it would have been a rather interesting clip that showed how the neighbouring country was using drones to deliver food to frontline soldiers, netizens were baffled by the journalist's need to drag Indian soldiers into the topic.

"With these drones, the PLA’s frontline soldiers can enjoy hot meals once winter reaches the plateau. Some sympathize with the nearby Indian soldiers who can only eat cold canned food and have to endure the severe cold and potential spread of COVID-19," he tweeted. In the video shared, officials can be seen preparing hot food before transporting them to the soldiers via drones.