Glad that Statue of Unity is emerging as popular tourist spot: PM Modi

New Delhi: After 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat was included in TIME magazine's 'World's 100 Greatest Places of 2019' list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he is glad that it is emerging as a "popular tourist spot."

"Excellent news vis-a-vis the 'Statue of Unity'- it finds a spot in the @TIME 100 greatest places 2019 list. And, a few days back, a record 34,000 people visited the site in a single day. Glad that it is emerging as a popular tourist spot," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Modi had in October last year inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 'Statue of Unity' on the occasion his 143rd birth anniversary. Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake.

Besides 'Statue of Unity', Soho House Mumbai has also been included in the list.