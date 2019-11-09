'Give up please': Cong gets trolled for postponing economic slowdown protest after Ayodhya verdict

The Congress on Saturday said it respects the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute and is in favour of construction of a Ram temple there. The Congress is also likely to postpone its rally on economic slowdown.
Sources told the news agency ANI, "The December 1st Congress rally at Ram Leela maidan(Delhi) on economic slowdown has been postponed in view of the Ayodhya verdict and keeping in mind the security measures. New date to be announced soon."
Netizens started trolling Congress for postponing economic slowdown protest after Ayodhya verdict. One Twitter user said, "What? @INCIndia just give up, resign and cease to exist."
Here's what Twitterati had to say on Congress postponing the protest:
The Congress top brass discussed the Supreme Court verdict at a special meeting of the party's working committee and passed a resolution. The Congress Working Committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi passed the resolution that appealed to all parties concerned and all communities to "abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony". "It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said quoting the resolution.
