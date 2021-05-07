Give up arrogance, Rahul urges PM

New Delhi

In an appeal to PM Modi on his Twitter handle, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said: “Central Vista is criminal wastage. Put people’s lives at the centre — not your blind arrogance to get a new house.”

ON PANDEMIC: He shot off a 3-page letter to the PM, saying, “The devastation created by the pandemic and GoI’s lack of strategy have forced me to write to the PM once again as the Covid tsunami continues to ravage our country unabated.”

“I hope my suggestions, to track the mutations and data scientifically, vaccinate extensively and offer financial support to the vulnerable sections, are considered in a time-bound manner. We stand together in battle against the pandemic,” he said.

Rahul wants the PM to address several urgent issues without delay. These are:

• Scientifically track the virus and its mutations across the country using genome sequencing as well as its disease patterns;

• Dynamically assess the efficacy of all vaccines against all new mutations as they are identified;

• Rapidly vaccinate our entire population; and

• Be transparent and keep the rest of the world informed about our findings.