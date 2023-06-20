Gita Press Refuses Cash Reward Of ₹1 Cr Awarded With Gandhi Peace Prize |

Gita Press, which was set up in 1923 and publishes and propagates literature based on Upanishads, Ramcharita Manas, and the Vedas, has decided not to accept the cash component of Rs1 crore awarded to it with the Gandhi Peace Prize.

Though it said it was a matter of great honour to be conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize, the publisher would not accept the cash component in keeping with its tradition of not receiving any kind of donations.

The trustee board of the press met here late on Sunday after the award was announced. Nonetheless, the publisher thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Culture Ministry for conferring the prestigious award on it.

Mahatma Gandhi had been close to the founders of the Gita Press and the founder editor of its publication, Hanuman Poddar. However, they fell out later on the issue of untouchability, it is claimed. The press is located in Gorakhpur.

The jury headed by the prime minister had unanimously decided to select Gita Press as the recipient of the prize, the ministry said in a statement.

Gita Press Refuses Cash Prize

"It is a matter of great honour for us. It is our principle not to accept any kind of donations, so the trustee board has decided not to take the award in any monetary form. However, we will certainly accept the award for the honour of it," Gita Press manager Lalmani Tripathi told reporters Monday.

The Congress party has criticised the government for conferring the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 to Gita Press saying that the decision is a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse.

Political observers said while the Congress may have reservations over the link between the press, RSS, BJP and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, many within the party feel the fresh controversy will needlessly give an issue to the BJP on a platter. It will needlessly reinforce the BJP narrative that the Congress is anti-Hindu.

Read Also PM Modi lauds Gita Press Gorakhpur for 100 years of commendable work & receiving Gandhi Peace Prize