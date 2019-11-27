Girls to join five more Sainik Schools, online registration opens for academic session 2020-21

Taking a major step to bring girls in Sainik Schools, Ministry of Defence has asked five Sainik Schools to admit girls from the next batch.

According to news agency ANI, online registration now open for girl children for admissions to Class VI in 5 Sainik schools for academic session 2020-21. Schools are in Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Bijapur (Karnataka), Kodagu (Karnataka), Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh) and Ghorakhal (Uttarakhand).

The online application form is available at www.sainikschooladmission.in. Model question papers are also available on the website. The last date of registration is December 06, 2019. The examination will be held on January 05, 2020.

According to New Indian Express, the letter issued by the Sainik School Society, MoD mentions, "Raksha Mantri has approved the admission of girl children (limited to 10% of total authorized intake into class 6) with effect from academic session 2020-21." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved five Sainik Schools for these admissions namely Sainik Schools Bijapur, Chandrapur, Ghorakhal, Kalikiri and Kodagu.