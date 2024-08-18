 Girl Gangraped In Moving Delhi-Dehradun Bus: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGirl Gangraped In Moving Delhi-Dehradun Bus: Report

Girl Gangraped In Moving Delhi-Dehradun Bus: Report

The police have taken serious cognizance of the alleged gang rape and have sought an urgent medical report.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A girl travelling from New Delhi to Dehradun on an Uttarakhand Roadways bus was gangraped as the bus made its way to capital of the Himalayan state, said a report in India Today. The girl, who appeared to be mentally challenged, was found in a disoriented state in Dehradun. The alleged gang rape was committed on the intervening nights of August 12 and 13, it has been reported.

At the time of publishing of this story, medical report was still pending.

FPJ Shorts
Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back Seat’
Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back Seat’
Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For Keeping Calm
Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For Keeping Calm
'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel
'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel
OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment Exam Objection Window Closes August 22!
OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment Exam Objection Window Closes August 22!

"On the morning of the 13th, between 2:00 and 2:30 am, the girl was found in a disoriented state. The girl appeared mentally unstable. There were no visible external injuries or bleeding, but we cannot confirm if there are any internal injuries. She was later sent to a welfare centre," said Child Welfare Committee (CWC) supervisor Sarojini. She was quoted by India Today.

Read Also
Mumbai Woman Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, His Relatives At Sion Hospital, Days After Kolkata...
article-image

The police have taken serious cognizance of the alleged gang rape and local Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has called for an urgent medical report.

Driver, Conductor Arrested

Arrests have already been made in this case. Six people who are under arrest include bus driver and conductor as well. The police are conducting investigation further.

The latest news has come just as citizens across the country are angry about rape and murder of a 31-year-old female doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Doctors across India are protesting for speedy justice in the case. The case has had global reactions as well. Demonstrations are now taking place outside India as well.

In a separate case on Sunday, a female doctor in Mumbai's government-owned Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion was assaulted by a patient and his relatives, all of whom were in drunken state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Police Issue Summons To TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Police Issue Summons To TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar...

Girl Gangraped In Moving Delhi-Dehradun Bus: Report

Girl Gangraped In Moving Delhi-Dehradun Bus: Report

'India To Set Space Station By 2035, Land Human On Moon By 2040,' Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra...

'India To Set Space Station By 2035, Land Human On Moon By 2040,' Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra...

Delhi: Speeding Mercedes Kills 34-Year-Old Cyclist In Hit-&-Run At Ashram; Driver Arrested, Visuals...

Delhi: Speeding Mercedes Kills 34-Year-Old Cyclist In Hit-&-Run At Ashram; Driver Arrested, Visuals...

Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Mows Down 34-year-Old Cycle Rider

Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Mows Down 34-year-Old Cycle Rider