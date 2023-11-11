Girl Climbs Up Light Tower To Speak To PM Modi During Hyderabad Rally, He Concerningly Requests: 'Beta, Aap Please Niche Aao...'; WATCH

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Hyderabad, a chaotic incident unfolded as a girl climbed a light tower to get his attention, creating a moment of panic in the crowd. The Prime Minister personally intervened, urging the girl to descend, adding a surprising twist to the event.

A young woman climbed up the light tower placed in the ground to attract the Prime Minister's attention and to speak to him. PM Modi, as soon as he witnessed the scene, went on to repetitively request the woman to climb down as it can pose risk to her life.

"Beta, aap niche aao... dekhiye beta chot pohchegi... beta ye achaa nahi hai... hum aapke sath hai beta... please... aap niche aaiye beta... mai aapki baat sununga.. waha par short circuit hai... aap niche aaiye.. ye thik nahi hai...aisa karne se labh nahi hoga... main yaha aapke liye aaya hun... (Dear, please climb down. You will get injured. This is not right. We are with you, but please climb down. I will listen to you. There's a short circuit, please climb down. This is not right. You will not benefit from doing this. I have come here for you. Please climb down," concerned PM Modi was heard telling the girl.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Secunderabad, Telangana: During PM Modi's speech at public rally, a woman climbs a light tower to speak to him, and he requests her to come down. pic.twitter.com/IlsTOBvSqA — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

PM Modi consoles MRPS chief Madiga

Earlier in the day, in another video that went viral,Prime Minister Modi was seen offering solace to Manda Krishna Madiga, the chief of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), who became visibly emotional during the public rally. The MRPS holds sway over the Madigas, a Dalit community with a historical background in leatherwork and manual scavenging.

The video depicted Madiga, seated beside PM Modi during the rally, breaking down in tears. The Prime Minister promptly embraced the Dalit leader, gently patting him on the head. Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi held Madiga's hand, providing reassurance and expressing solidarity during the emotional moment.

#WATCH | Telangana: PM Modi consoles MRPS (Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti) chief Manda Krishna Madiga, who got emotional during a public rally in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/mikvyuR1sW — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

PM Modi's outreach to Madiga community before polls

During his address at the rally, the Prime Minister once again stressed the motto of his government 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', saying "You have seen a lot of governments since independence. Our government’s priority is welfare of the poor and functions on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

In his outreach to the Madiga community, PM Modi said, "Dear brothers and sisters of the Madiga community, I have not come here to ask something from you. Since independence, several political leaders and parties promised and betrayed you. As a political leader, I have come here to make amends for the sins committed by them."

As the next phase of critical state polls approaches in less than 10 days, political parties are intensifying their endeavors to sway voters.

Tagging both BRS and Congress as 'anti-Dalit', the Prime Minister said, "BRS is anti-Dalit and Congress is just like them. The BRS insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar by demanding a new constitution. Congress has the same history. Congress didn't let Baba Saheb win elections two times."

"Congress and BRS are together. They play their games behind the curtains...On one side there is Congress and BRS and on the other side is BJP. They (Congress and BRS) have the mentality to rule the people while BJP is dedicated to serving the people," PM Modi said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)