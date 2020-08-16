'Gift for the city that gifted India a legend': Zomato gives 100% off for orders up to Rs 183 in Ranchi

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired (sic)," the two-time World Cup-winning captain posted on Instagram.

However, Dhoni will be seen playing in this year's IPL, which gets underway in the UAE from September 19 after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, as a tribute to MS Dhoni, Zomato is giving 100 per cent off for orders up to Rs 183 in the former captain's hometown Ranchi. The offer will be applicable from 7 pm today (Sunday) till midnight. The customers will have to use the code: MAHI, the food delivery app announced on Twitter. "A gift for the city that gifted India a legend!" the caption read.