'Gift for the city that gifted India a legend': Zomato gives 100% off for orders up to Rs 183 in Ranchi

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired (sic)," the two-time World Cup-winning captain posted on Instagram.
However, Dhoni will be seen playing in this year's IPL, which gets underway in the UAE from September 19 after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, as a tribute to MS Dhoni, Zomato is giving 100 per cent off for orders up to Rs 183 in the former captain's hometown Ranchi. The offer will be applicable from 7 pm today (Sunday) till midnight. The customers will have to use the code: MAHI, the food delivery app announced on Twitter. "A gift for the city that gifted India a legend!" the caption read.
For the uninitiated, 183 not out is MS Dhoni's highest ODI score. It was against Sri Lanka in 2005 when the wicketkeeper-batsman was promoted to number 3 by the then skipper Rahul Dravid. MS Dhoni smashed 15 fours and 10 sixes in that incredible innings.
During his career, MS Dhoni turned up for the country in a whopping 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.
MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi, in a social media post, congratulated Dhoni on his career. "You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are!" wrote Sakshi.
"I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead!" she posted.
Sakshi ended her post with American poet Maya Angelou's quote, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."
