Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad | Image source: ANI/Twitter

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and former veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be holding a public meeting at 11am on 4th September in Sainik Colony, Jammu.

This will be his first public meeting after quitting Congress.

