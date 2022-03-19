Ghulam Nabi Azad meeting Sonia Gandhi is a good sign, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that blaming the Gandhi family for Congress' election performance is not right. He further said that Ghulam Nabi Azad meeting Sonia Gandhi is a welcome move.

"We have always wanted that everyone should come together to strengthen the party. We are all responsible. Only taking the name of the Gandhi family is not right. Many people said that at the Congress Working Committee meet," Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad has been in the party for years. He knows everything, so he talked to signatories there. He met Sonia Gandhi. He has spoken about keeping the party together. It's a good sign. He said that he wants to strengthen the party. It is a welcome stand," he added.

G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, after which he said leadership change is not an issue as the Congress Working Committee unanimously decided that she should continue as party chief till internal polls.

After meeting Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence, Azad told reporters that he gave her suggestions to strengthen the party and held a discussion on how to take on rivals "unitedly" in the forthcoming assembly polls.

The meeting comes days after the Group of 23 pitched for an "inclusive and collective leadership" in the Congress.

Kapil Sibal, another G-23 leader, had said recently that the Gandhis should step aside and pave the way for someone else to take over the reins of the party.

The G-23 has been persistently seeking a restructuring of the organisation since it first wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 about it after a string of electoral losses.

The grouping had, in a statement on Wednesday, said, "The only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of inclusive and collective leadership and decision-making at all levels." The group insisted they want to strengthen the Congress and "not to undermine it in any way".

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:47 PM IST