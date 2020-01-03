Ghosts haunt Nitish Kumar’s bungalow?

Patna: National vice-president of RJD Shivananad Tiwari on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had performed "Marak mantra" rituals against the RJD president Lalu Prasad.

Tiwari was reacting to the claim of Nitish Kumar here that when he occupied the 1, Anne Marg Bungalow (official residence of the chief minister) in 2006, he was told the former CMs Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi had left ghosts in the bungalow to disturb him (Nitish).

He found small pieces of folded papers at different places in the bungalow and on the walls of the building. They were believed to be the materials meant to harm to him.

He claimed Lalu himself had told him about the presence of ghosts in the CM bungalow.

Tejpratap Yadav, former health minister and elder son of Lalu Prasad, had earlier alleged Nitish Kumar had left ghosts in his official bungalow 43, Deshratana Marg.

Yadav said he was allotted the bungalow in 2025 after he became an MLA and health minister. However, in 2017, Nitish Kumar pressurised him to vacate the house. When he refused, the CM sent a ghost to his bungalow. He had to leave the house due to the fear of ghosts.

A local astrologer associated with the VIPs, including CMs in the past, claimed in 2009, a long duration religious ritual was performed at the official bungalow of the CM to ward off evil spirits.

Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi too joined the ghosts story on Thursday evening and alleged Lalu Prasad promoted superstitions.