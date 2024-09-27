Ghaziabad: Student Slits Maulana’s Throat After Being Thrashed For Smoking Beedi Inside Madrasa; Shocking Visuals Surface

@rohantiwari001

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy, angry at being beaten up for smoking inside a classroom, attacked a Maulana with a sharp weapon and severely injured him at a madrasa in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar.

As per reports, the Maulana has been admitted to a private hospital in Hapur where his condition is said to be critical.

In a purported video of the incident, the accused can be seen entering the classroom with a sharp object in his hand.

Meanwhile, villagers in the area have alleged that the madrasa has been running illegally.

As per the police, no complaint has been received in the matter yet; however, the madrasa has been sealed and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Reports suggest that two days ago the Maulana identified as Aas Mohammad thrashed the class six student after he saw him smoking beedi inside the classroom and warned him not to do it ever again. That made the student filled with rage and he made up his mind to take revenge.

In the afternoon at around noon, the student went to the madrasa and slit the throat of Maulana Aas Mohammad who was sleeping in the room with a sharp weapon. Hearing his cries other people reached the spot. By then the student fled from the spot. People admitted the Maulana to the local hospital, but due to his critical condition he was referred to Hapur. Maulana's condition remains critical.

Accused held

As it stands the accused has been taken into custody by the police and a blood-stained saw has been found from the crime spot.