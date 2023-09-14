 Ghaziabad: Speeding Bus Falls Off Delhi-Meerut Expressway, At Least 18 Injured As CCTV Footage Surfaces
CCTV footage of the accident shows the Ghaziabad Roadways bus suddenly taking a left turn and falling off the highway after breaking the crash barrier.

Thursday, September 14, 2023
A tragic accident took place on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Thursday when a bus carrying 20 passengers veered off the road and crashed into a ditch below.

CCTV footage of the accident has emerged on the internet which shows the Ghaziabad roadways bus suddenly taking a left turn and falling off the highway after breaking the crash barrier.

The driver allegedly fell asleep on the wheel which led to the accident, according to some reports.

At least 18 passengers on board the bus sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the Sarvodaya hospital in Sanjay Nagar for treatment.

The bus was headed from Meerut to Delhi and was in the Masoorie police station area when the accident took place in the evening.

"I was sleeping in the bus when suddenly I heard people screaming. I woke up and saw that I got hurt and the bus had fallen off the highway.

"I don't remember what happened but fellow passengers are claiming that the driver fell asleep at the wheel which led to the accident," a passenger was quoted as saying by etvbharat.

This is the same stretch of road where a 23-year-old man and his mother were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle last month. The mother-son duo were headed to Delhi from Muzaffarnagar.

