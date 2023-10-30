 Ghaziabad: Shocking Video Shows BTech Student Falling From Auto After Bike-Borne Men Snatch Mobile From Her On NH
The miscreants snatch the phone and flee away even as the girl falls on the highway and sustained serious injuries to her head. She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday (October 29).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
CCTV footage of the Ghaziabad mobile snatching incident in which a girl lost her life after sustaining serious injuries to her head | X

Ghaziabad: The CCTV footage of the incident in which two bike-borne miscreants snatched the mobile phone of a first-year B.Tech girl student in which the girl lost her life after falling on the highway has surfaced, highlighting the brazen attitude of the miscreants who chased the girl for a considerable distance and flee away with her phone.

The shocking CCTV footage clearly shows the two bike-borne miscreants getting their bike close to the rickshaw as the girl is seated inside. The try snatching the phone from her but the girl fights back.

However, the miscreants keep up with their attempts even as both vehicles are moving at a considerable speed. The miscreants finally snatch the phone and flee away even as the girl falls on the highway and sustained serious injuries to her head.

Girl dies due to serious head injury

The girl was admitted to hospital with serious head injuries. She succumbed to the injuries and passed away on Sunday (October 29).

1 Accused held, another killed in police encounter

Police had launched a manhunt for both the accused, who were identified as Balbir and Jitendra, after the incident took place on Friday (October 27) on the Webcity flyover. Police arrested Balbir after he got injured in retaliatory fire by police on Sunday (October 29). However, the second accused Jitendra had managed to escape. Jitendra was killed in a police encounter on Monday (October 30).

