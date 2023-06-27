Ghaziabad: Residents Of Govindpuram Building Help Rescue People Trapped In Lift For 15 Minutes (WATCH)

Screenshot showing a man getting rescued by society member in Ghaziabad | ANI

In an incident that could have proved dangerous, several people were trapped in a lift of Govindpuram building of a housing society in Ghaziabad's Gaur Homes Society of Kavinagar on Monday (June 26) night. The residents of the society came to the rescue of the people trapped in the lift. However, the absence of rescue team also raised questions over safety measures and emergency preparedness of the society. The incident took place on Monday at around 5 pm. Around 8-10 people were stuck in the lift and the upper portion of the lift had to be opened to rescue people. According to reports, a few residents of the society had knowledge about the working of lifts which proved handy in the time of need.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, it can be seen that people are helped by residents of society in coming out of a lift that got stuck. The opening between the floor and the lift allowed the people trapped inside to be rescued.

An unidentified person in the video can be seen asking about the wellbeing of those who were rescued. Queries about one's phone and belongings is also audible in the video.

Lifts malfunctioning- a serious risk

The scarry incident has once again raised questions over the safety of lifts and other amenities in housing societies across the country. It is a matter of concern that such incidents keep occuring at an alarming frequency.

Earlier mishaps in society

Earlier, in 2021, a 12-year-old girl had falled to death from the 9th floor of a building from the Gaur Homes Society after she had tried to save the pet dog. Both the girl and the dog fell to their death and the incident had sent shockwaves across the locality.

Greater Noida incident

Incidents of lifts getting stuck and people having a close escape have been reported from Noida too in the past. In April this year, eight members of a family, including children and senior citizens, were stuck in a lift and rescued after almost two hours by the fire department in UP's Greater Noida society.