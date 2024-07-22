Ghaziabad: Mother-Son Returning On Scooter From Haridwar Thrown Into Air By Car Coming From Wrong Side On Delhi-Meerut Expressway; Tragic Video Surfaces

X

In a tragic incident, a mother and her son died after a speeding car coming from the wrong direction hit their scooter on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Saturday night.

As per reports, the mother and son were returning to Delhi after bathing in the Ganga River at Haridwar. The police have arrested the car driver and sent both the bodies for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the horrific accident. The video posted on X shows the exact moment when the car, coming from the wrong direction, hit the scooter. The impact of the collision was so severe that after the scooter was hit, the woman, sitting pillion, flew 10 feet up in the air before falling far away on the road.

Police, in a statement to the media, stated that the accident took place near the Mehrauli underpass in Ghaziabad on Saturday night. The car involved in the accident was a Maruti Suzuki Alto.

Reports suggest that the injured scooter riders were immediately rushed to the nearby Manipal Hospital where they were declared dead.

The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Yash Gautam and his 40-year-old mother Manju Devi. Both were residents of West Vinod Nagar in Delhi.

Additionally, it has been learnt that at the time of the incident, while Yash was wearing a helmet, his mother was without one. Moreover, driving two-wheelers is completely banned on the expressway.