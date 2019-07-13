Ghaziabad: Harassed by classmates, Dalit student hangs himself

Ghaziabad: A 3rd-year Dalit student of Law at Ghaziabad-based Inmantec Institute committed suicide after being harassed by his upper caste classmates -- a girl and three boys, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Vipin Verma (20) hanged himself at his home in Shastri Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Thursday, but the FIR was lodged by his father Police Constable Virendra Kumar at the Kavi Nagar police station late on Friday night.

Police said, Neha Chaudhary and his friends Anu, Ankur and Arun had been harassing Vipin since June 14 over his Dalit identity. Vipin shared his plight with his mother Bhagwati Devi, who consoled him and asked him to focus on his studies.