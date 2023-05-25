Ghaziabad Crime: Massive sex racket busted at spa centres in Pacific Mall; 69 girls & 31 boys taken into custody, visuals surface | Twitter screengrab

The Uttar Pradesh Police recently launched a comprehensive crackdown on spa centers operating within Pacific Mall in Ghaziabad. The operation resulted in the arrest of 100 individuals from nine spa therapy centres. The police have charged them with running a sex racket under the guise of spa services. Investigations have revealed the involvement of both local and foreign girls in this illicit trade. The police are currently conducting further inquiries into the matter.

Crackdown on Sex Racket in Pacific Mall

The arrests include 69 girls and 31 boys, all suspected of participating in a sex racket operating under the façade of spa services. The police have taken serious legal action against these individuals, emphasizing the gravity of their alleged offenses.

Involvement of Local and Foreign Girls

As the investigations unfolded, it came to light that the sex trade conducted by the spa centres extended beyond the involvement of girls from the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring Uttarakhand. Shockingly, the police discovered the participation of foreign girls in this illicit business.

Consequently, several foreign girls were taken into custody during the operation in Pacific Mall. The inclusion of girls from foreign countries further underscores the magnitude and international dimension of the sex racket.

Previous Operations in Noida

Just a few months ago, in March, the police successfully dismantled a sex racket in Noida. The operation led to the arrest of seven individuals, including the gang leader. The illicit activities were conducted in a house situated in Salarpur village, falling under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station. During the late-night raid, the police collaborated with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and successfully rescued two girls who had been forced into the sex trade.

In another incident, the Noida Police had previously busted a sex racket in Sector 41. Following the raid, four men were arrested, and seven women were rescued from their clutches. These successful operations highlight the persistent efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat sex trafficking and dismantle criminal networks involved in such heinous activities.