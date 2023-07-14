Ghaziabad Crime: Journalist Thrashed On Road, Left Unconscious; Shocking Visuals Surface

In a shocking video from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the camera captured a journalist getting thrashed by a person out in the open on a road. The journalist was beaten black and blue and was left unconscious on the road. There were media reports that the police was reluctant in filing an FIR in the case. However, after a tweet with the video was put up on the micro-blogging site, police responded saying a case was filed in the matter and that investigation is underway.

Watch the shocking video below

What does the video show?

The video shows two men, including the journalist was was beaten, walking towards each other. Suddenly, a person seen in sleeveless shirt, hits the journalist. He whacks the journalist on the face. The blow is so hard that the journalist falls on the ground. After that, the man keeps raining blows, kicks and punches on the journalist who has collapsed.

The attacker is also seen talking on the phone, while he thrashes the journalist. He also hits the journalist using his phone.

What did police say?

"In relation to the said case, an indictment has been registered at Police Station Sahibabad. Station House Officer Sahibabad has been directed to arrest the accused soon. Other legal proceedings are underway," tweeted the police.

Apathy at display too?

It can be seen in the video that at least two motorcycles pass from the place of the incident. The journalist is seen lying on the road, unconscious, as the motorcycle borne people ride away. However, none of the passerby stopped or tried to intervene to find if the journalist was safe or not.

