Ghaziabad Crime: B.Tech Student Travelling In Rickshaw Critically Injured As She Falls After Miscreants Snatch Her Mobile Phone; Visuals Surface

Ghaziabad: In a horrible incident, a B.Tech first-year student sustained serious injuries to her head and is in critical condition after the girl tried fighting bike-borne miscreants who snatched her mobile phone on Friday (October 27) in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. The incident took place in Masuri Police Station area limits on the Webcity flyover, said police.

Police launched a manhunt

The police swung into action soon after learning about the incident. Police launched a checking operation near Max Hospital near Govindpur and police learnt that two suspects were travelling riding on a bike (black Splendor).

One suspect held, another on the run

When the police on duty tried stopping the two suspects, the suspects tried fleeing away. When police tried stopping the suspects, they also opened fire on police. In retaliation, police fired shots and injured one of the suspects.

One suspect who was riding the bike got hit by police bullet and fell with the bike. The bullet hit and injured the suspect in the leg. He was held by police. However, the second suspect riding a pillion managed to escape in the dark through the forest area, said police.

Mobile phone and country-made pistol recovered

During interrogation, the injured suspect who was held told police that his name is Balbir and accepted that he was involved in the mobile snatching incident along with Jitendra. The second accused Jitendra is absconding.

The girl's mobile phone has been recovered and police also recovered a country-made pistol from the accused. Police has launched a hunt for the second accused.

Girl fights for her life

Meanwhile, the injured girl continues to fight for life in the hospital. The student is said to be a resident of Hapur and is a 1st-year B.Tech student of ABES College in Ghaziabad.

Here's police explaining the entire sequence of crime and action taken by police in the incident.

