Ghaziabad: Boundary wall of Mahagun society in Indirapuram collapses, several cars buried under rubble; watch

Ghaziabad: Boundary wall of Mahagun society in Indirapuram collapses, several cars buried under rubble

The boundary wall of Indirapuram's Vaibhavkhand-based Mahagun Mansion society in Ghaziabad collapsed on Wednesday leaving a number of cars damaged.

The society is located in Sahibabad's ward 99. Thankfully these cars were empty and were simply parked near the boundary wall of the society. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Videos emerging from the incident site show several cars trapped under a pile of rubble. The cars are completely damaged.

A huge crowd is seen near the incident site as people stand there in shock and take stock of the situation at hand.