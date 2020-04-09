Getting Ready to Fly: Your belief system and mindset may be holding you back

Once upon a time there was a prince who after suddenly seeing the elephant on the way to the forest stopped. He was curious to learn from a man who had full control over the elephant, how a huge creature like the elephant was being controlled by only a small rope tied to his front leg.

This elephant was not shackled by the chains, he was not trapped in a cage.

Don’t you think, it would be very easy for a creature like an elephant to break the rope and escape from the situation he has been put in? In spite of having much more power than a tiny little human being, for some reason, the elephant accepts the situation.

The man who was controlling the elephant said the following to the Prince: “When this elephant was young, I used the same size rope to tie him and at that time this rope was enough to keep him under control. As the elephant grew up, he became conditioned to believe, he can never break this rope due to which I am still able to control him with the same rope”.

When the Prince heard this, he was amazed. These big creatures like elephants can break free from their bonds at any time, but because they are conditioned, they get stuck for a lifetime.