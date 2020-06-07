'Get ready for the worst': Twitter after Delhi govt announces opening malls, restaurants, and religious places tomorrow

After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today announced about opening up religious places, restaurants, and malls in the city, many Twitter users slammed his decision about opening up when the cases are increasing rapidly in the city.

Delhi CM also said that they will not open hotels and banquet halls in the city as they will need these places for converting into hospitals in the near future as the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi are increasing rapidly.

While criticising the decision, Twitter users suggested not to open up the religious places for a few weeks. Several others slammed him for reserving the state-run hospitals for Delhii residents.

Check out the reactions here: