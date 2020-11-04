German Consul General meets Kerala CM

German Consul General Achim Burkart called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday wherein the latter appreciated the participation in the Clean Energy Initiative and Solar Project through KFW, a German government-owned bank.

The Cochin Smart City Mission, Kochi Water Metro, and the Kerala Reconstruction Project are being implemented with the help of KFW.

The German company has made Kochi International Airport the first fully solar airport in the world. Vijayan also pointed out the establishment of the Gundert Chair for the Malayalam language at the University of Tubingen.

Most of the foreign tourists visiting the state are from Germany. The Consul General said that the study of the German language will be given priority in the centres in Kerala.

The CM said that it would be better to provide facilities for skill development training for health workers, including nurses going to Germany from Kerala.