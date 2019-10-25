Geomap cities with more than 50 lakh population: SC to State government

New Delhi: Voicing concern over illegal constructions, the Supreme Court directed all the cities in Maharashtra with population of 50 lakh or more to get geomapping done of the municipal areas in the city.

Geomapping, or surveying of land and sub surface using GPS, presents a detailed view of a site and the surrounding area including roads, buildings, mountains, rivers, estuaries and pipelines.

The top court held that Geomapping can be done by satellite, drones or vehicles and once it is done it would be easy to control illegal constructions.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose further directed the Maharashtra government to ensure that sufficient funds are made available to the municipal corporations concerned and the exercise be completed within a year from the date of this order.