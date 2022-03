Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. which is making India’s 1st mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, has submitted phase 2 and phase 3 data to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for evaluation, ANI reported.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:48 PM IST