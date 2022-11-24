e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGehlot's differences with Pilot to be resolved in manner that strengthens party: Congress

Gehlot's differences with Pilot to be resolved in manner that strengthens party: Congress

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
ANI
Follow us on

New Delhi: As Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stepped up his attack on his bete noire Sachin Pilot, the Congress on Thursday said their differences would be resolved in a manner that strengthens the party and asserted that the focus right now should to on the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced political leader. Whatever differences he has expressed with his younger colleague Sachin Pilot will be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress party," AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

Read Also
Amazon to shut down edtech service Academy in India from Aug 2023
article-image

"Right now it is the duty of each and every Congressman and Congresswoman to make the already hugely successful Bharat Jodo Yatra even more impactful in north Indian states," he also said.

Days before the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra led by Rahul Gandhi enters Rajasthan, Gehlot launched a scathing attack on Pilot dubbing him a "gaddar" (traitor) and said he can never be made the chief minister of the state.

The remarks also came at a time when campaigning for the Gujarat elections is at its peak and Gehlot is the senior party observer for the state polls.

Read Also
RBI Governor expresses positivity about loan growth in Indian banks
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Border violence: Meghalaya CM says Shah has given nod for CBI probe

Border violence: Meghalaya CM says Shah has given nod for CBI probe

Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab's polygraph test incomplete after he complains of fever, to resume...

Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab's polygraph test incomplete after he complains of fever, to resume...

If animals can't make choice, can they have liberty?: SC during hearing on pleas against Jallikattu

If animals can't make choice, can they have liberty?: SC during hearing on pleas against Jallikattu

India must be cautious in dealing with the United States: Ex-Army chief Bikram Singh

India must be cautious in dealing with the United States: Ex-Army chief Bikram Singh

Delhi: Fierce fire breaks out in old electrical market of Chandni Chowk

Delhi: Fierce fire breaks out in old electrical market of Chandni Chowk